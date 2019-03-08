Man arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Cuffley released without charge

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a car and houses along Lambs Close in Cuffley. Archant

A man who was arrested over suspected attempts to break in to homes and a car in a Cuffley street has been released without charge.

Police were called to Lambs Close at around 7.30am on Saturday after reports that a man had allegedly attempted to break into a car and three houses on the street.

Officers arrived on the scene and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and for going equipped for theft or burglary.

A spokesman for the police said that, after extensive enquiries, he was later released without charge - and no further action is to be taken.