Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Cuffley released without charge

PUBLISHED: 12:33 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 25 June 2019

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a car and houses along Lambs Close in Cuffley.

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a car and houses along Lambs Close in Cuffley.

Archant

A man who was arrested over suspected attempts to break in to homes and a car in a Cuffley street has been released without charge.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Lambs Close at around 7.30am on Saturday after reports that a man had allegedly attempted to break into a car and three houses on the street.

Officers arrived on the scene and a 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, attempted theft from a motor vehicle and for going equipped for theft or burglary.

A spokesman for the police said that, after extensive enquiries, he was later released without charge - and no further action is to be taken.

Most Read

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Dad says son was robbed at knifepoint in Welwyn Garden City park

The incident took place at Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Refugee Week: Three families from Syria settled in Welwyn Hatfield

A Syrian refugee holds his young son in a refugee camp in northern Iraq. Credit: Andrew McConnell/Panos for DFID

Most Read

Tributes paid to beloved dance school founder Carol Allen

Much-loved dance teacher Carol Allen, pictured in the centre at one of the school's shows, died on June 8 at the age of 84. Picture: Alan High Photography

£100k Welwyn Garden City play area upgrade officially unveiled

Children enjoying the new play equipment at the official opening of Haldens Play Area. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hatfield stabbing: Two people in custody

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Hatfield on Sunday. Picture: Adam Law

Dad says son was robbed at knifepoint in Welwyn Garden City park

The incident took place at Stanborough Park. Picture: DANNY LOO

Refugee Week: Three families from Syria settled in Welwyn Hatfield

A Syrian refugee holds his young son in a refugee camp in northern Iraq. Credit: Andrew McConnell/Panos for DFID

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City charity choir calls for new members

Singing for Pleasure's latest concert was at Living Crafts in Hatfield House. Picture: Supplied.

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in Cuffley released without charge

A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to break into a car and houses along Lambs Close in Cuffley.

Major roadworks to cause ‘significant delays’ in St Albans, towards Hatfield

There will be traffic signals on Hatfield Road. Picture: Jim Pearson

Gosling Ski Slope in Welwyn Garden City hosts popular events despite ongoing threat of closure

Downhill slalom racing on Gosling Ski Slope over the weekend. Picture: Alex Reidy

‘All very professional’ as son George looks forward to working for dad Nick at Welwyn Garden City

George Ironton has no problems working with the new Welwyn Garden City boss, his Dad Nick. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists