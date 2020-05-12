Hatfield man racially abused and spat on in Co-op

Herts Police have released these CCTV images of two people who might be able to help their enquiries following an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A Hatfield man was racially abused and spat on – and police have now released CCTV images of two people who might be able to help their enquiries.

The incident took place in a Co-op in Homestead Road shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 22.

A man in his 30s was assaulted, the victim was pushed by a man who subjected him to racial abuse – crime reference 41/32183/20. Another man spat at the victim – crime reference 41/32182/20.

PC Tia Lambert, who is investigating, said: “Racism will not be tolerated by Hertfordshire Constabulary and we’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries into this incident.

“We believe that those pictured may have been in shop at the time of the offence and they could have vital information about what happened.

“If you recognise them, or have information about the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or emailing me at tia.lambert@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting the crime reference number.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.