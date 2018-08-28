Welwyn Garden City assault victim has ‘bleed on his brain’

The Two Willows in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo Danny Loo Photography 2017

A young man who was punched in the face outside a Welwyn Garden City pub remains in hospital.

Police were called at 3.14am on Saturday, December 15, to reports of an assault in Howardsgate, outside The Two Willows pub.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Dean Trollope, from Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, told the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “This incident was initially recorded as actual bodily harm (ABH) as the victim’s injuries were first assessed as being a cut and a lump on his head.

“However he has since undergone further medical assessment and doctors have discovered a bleed on his brain.

“Therefore this incident is now being investigated as grievous bodily harm (GBH) due to the severity of the victim’s injuries.

“He remains in hospital at this time and I want to reassure his family that we are carrying out extensive enquiries in order to determine the circumstances around what happened.”

A 20-year-old man from Stevenage, who was initially arrested on suspicion of ABH in connection with the incident, has since been re-arrested on suspicion of GBH.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Det Sgt Trollope said: “I would now appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened, but has not yet spoken to us, to please get in touch on 101, quoting reference 41/66110/18. You may have information that could prove vital to the investigation.”