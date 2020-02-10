Advanced search

Man pleads guilty following Potters Bar police chase

PUBLISHED: 10:57 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:57 10 February 2020

A BMW was stopped by police in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

A BMW was stopped by police in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied

A man has pleaded guilty to a number of driving offences following a police pursuit in Potters Bar on Sunday, February 2.

Peter Toohey, aged 31 and of Cypress Court, Waltham Cross, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court on Monday, February 3.

At around 10.20am, officers attempted to stop a white BMW X5 in Darkes Lane, but the vehicle made off at speed.

The car hit and caused damage to several other vehicles belonging to members of the public as it drove away.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop further along the road, and the offender was detained.

He pleaded guilty to the following offences:

· Failing to stop for police

· Dangerous driving

· Driving while disqualified

· Driving without valid insurance

· Failing to provide a sample of breath.

He has been remanded in custody, and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, February 28 for sentencing.

PC Stewart Robertson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: "This has been a quick-moving investigation, with a man charged and put before the courts within 48 hours of the incident taking place.

"We hope this gives the public some peace of mind, and shows just how seriously we take offences of this nature.

"Thankfully, while the incident did unfortunately result in several damaged vehicles, nobody was injured. This could have had a very different outcome if it wasn't for the quick response from our Road Policing Unit.

"Please remember that when you drive dangerously, not only are you putting your own life at risk, but you're also risking the lives of others.

"It is never worth the risk, and if you're caught you will face serious consequences."

