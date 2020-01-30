Man caught with more than 1,000 wraps of crack and heroin in Hatfield pleads guilty

The drugs which were found in the car. Picture: Herts Police Archant

A man caught over with over a thousand wraps of class A drugs in Hatfield has pleaded guilty to drug offences.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Tuesday, January 28, Danilson Santana, 23, of Bradwell Avenue, Dagenham, was found to have around 500 wraps of class A drugs on him and another 800 wraps of class A drugs in the boot of his car.

The arrest took place after a vehicle with two occupants was stopped in Comet Way.

A small amount of suspected class B drugs were also seized.

Santana was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of class A drugs, crack and heroin, with intent to supply.

You may also want to watch:

Yesterday he appeared at Hatfield Remand Court where he pleaded guilty.

The driver of the vehicle, a 58-year-old man from Hatfield, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, but has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: "The residents of Welwyn Hatfield deserve to live in a community free of drugs and the associated crime that often comes with it.

"That is why we do all we can to tackle the local drugs trade and pursue offenders.

"The public are our extra eyes and ears so please, if you have any information about local drug use or dealing, get in contact with us so we can take action."

If you have information about drug use or drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield, you can call the non-emergency number 101, report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.