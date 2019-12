Welwyn Garden City paedophile jailed for child sex offence

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A Welwyn Garden City paedophile has been sentenced to two years and eight months in jail after pleading guilty sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 13.

Ryan Gamble, of Heronswood Road, was sentenced by Judge Wigin yesterday (December 17) at St Albans Crown Court.

The 27-year-old will also be put on the sex offenders list indefinitely and is subject to a restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years.