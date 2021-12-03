Man injured while working in Hatfield Business Park
- Credit: Finlay Higgins
A man has been rushed to hospital with injuries sustained while he was working on a site in Hatfield's Business Park.
Police were called by the fire service at around 1.55pm yesterday (Wednesday, December 1). Officers attended, alongside their colleagues from the fire and ambulance services.
Temporary road closures were put in place on Frobisher Way to allow emergency services to access the scene.
The man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.
The incident has been referred to Hertfordshire County Council's Health and Safety Executive.
Finlay Higgins, a man who also works for a company based in Hatfield's Business Park, said he was concerned after he saw two police cars in the area. He said he heard "so many sirens" while at work and noticed that the road was closed when he went to travel home.
