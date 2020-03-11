Advanced search

Police plea for information after man badly injured by car in Tewin

PUBLISHED: 08:59 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 11 March 2020

Did you see a collision on Hertford Road? Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police are appealing for help after a serious collision in Tewin yesterday evening.

A man was badly injured at around 7pm on Tuesday, March 10 in a collision on Hertford Road which involved a red Vauxhall car.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital.

Sergeant Sam Cordingley of Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said:

'Did you see the pedestrian in Hertford Road or a red Vauxhall?

'If you think you have caught the incident on a dash cam, I would also like to hear from you.

'Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital in helping us to understand what happened.'

If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email samuel.cordingley@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting Op Harvest.

