Man grabbed a woman and indecently exposed himself in Hatfield

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Hatfield last Friday, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

At around 4.50pm a woman was walking her dogs along Great Braitch Lane. As she left the field area she noticed a man behind her who grabbed her and indecently exposed himself.

The woman, in her 50s, ran off and the offender also ran away in a different direction. The offender is described as a man in his late twenties, with black hair and clean shaven.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector, Simon Mason, said: “Thankfully, the woman was not injured, but this was understandably a frightening incident that left her shaken up. I would like to reassure the community that my officers are doing all they can to trace the suspect.

“Since this incident, we have received reports of a man with a similar description shouting in the Great Braitch Lane/Campion Road area and we are subsequently carrying out further enquiries. If you saw what happened on Friday or have any other information that might help us identify the man, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

If you can help, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/24684/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.