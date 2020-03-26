Advanced search

Man grabbed a woman and indecently exposed himself in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:52 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 26 March 2020

Great Braitch Lane in Hatfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Great Braitch Lane in Hatfield. Picture: Google Streetview

Google Streetview

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman in Hatfield last Friday, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

At around 4.50pm a woman was walking her dogs along Great Braitch Lane. As she left the field area she noticed a man behind her who grabbed her and indecently exposed himself.

The woman, in her 50s, ran off and the offender also ran away in a different direction. The offender is described as a man in his late twenties, with black hair and clean shaven.

You may also want to watch:

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector, Simon Mason, said: “Thankfully, the woman was not injured, but this was understandably a frightening incident that left her shaken up. I would like to reassure the community that my officers are doing all they can to trace the suspect.

“Since this incident, we have received reports of a man with a similar description shouting in the Great Braitch Lane/Campion Road area and we are subsequently carrying out further enquiries. If you saw what happened on Friday or have any other information that might help us identify the man, please do not hesitate to get in touch.”

If you can help, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/24684/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Hatfield carer says healthy people are ‘disgusting’ using Tesco during vulnerable hours

Hatfield Tesco Extra. Picture: Alan Davies.

Coronavirus: Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre and Hatfield’s Galleria close

The Galleria in Hatfield and the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City have closed. Picture: Google Street View/Danny Loo.

Squirrels and rats from derelict house in Hatfield infest next door

Overgrown house at Branch Close in Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Patient dies at Lister Hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis

A patient died after coronavirus at Stevenage Lister Hospital. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Curator’s corner: The story of the Sea Venom at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum

The Sea Venom at the de Havilland Aircraft Museum. Picture: Alan Davies

RFU to provide clubs with rescue package during coronavirus outbreak despite million-pound losses expected

Datchworth and Welwyn are two clubs who could benefit from the RFU's coronavirus rescue package. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Man grabbed a woman and indecently exposed himself in Hatfield

Great Braitch Lane in Hatfield. Picture: Google Streetview

St Albans band Enter Shikari announce new UK tour dates

Enter Shikari have announced a new tour in support of new album Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible. Picture: Derek Ridgers
Drive 24