Man ‘seen touching himself inappropriately’ outside a house in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 15:06 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 22 May 2020

Herts police are asking for information about the incident which took place in Hatfield this week.

It was reported that a man was seen touching himself inappropriately outside a property in the south Hatfield area, during the early hours of Thursday, May 21.

Police are currently investigating the incident and patrols have been increased in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the identity of the suspect and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

