Unpaid work order for man who assaulted woman in Hatfield

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A 30-year-old man must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work after beating a woman in Hatfield.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Timur Demir appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on December 18.

He initially denied assaulting the woman by beating her in Hatfield on May 17, but then changed his plea to guilty.

He also admitted failing to turn up at court on December 11 having been released on bail.

Demir, of Nash Close in Welham Green, was given a community order.

He must comply with the instructions of a responsible officer for up to 20 days and he must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

A restraining order was also put in place until December 2021.

Demir must pay victim services £85 and £650 court costs.

He was fined £50 for failing to turn up at court.