Man hospitalised after being hit by car in Welwyn Garden City
PUBLISHED: 13:42 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 28 October 2020
Archant
A man has been taken to hospital after being in a collision with a car near the shopping parade in Hollybush Lane, Welwyn Garden City.
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident and is in police custody.
Herts police were called at around 10.50am today to reports that a vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian near the shopping parade.
Officers attended alongside the ambulance service. The air ambulance also landed.
The pedestrian has been taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed.
