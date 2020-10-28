Advanced search

Man hospitalised after being hit by car in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 13:42 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 28 October 2020

Hollybush Lane in Welwyn Garden City is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Hollybush Lane in Welwyn Garden City is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being in a collision with a car near the shopping parade in Hollybush Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

Another man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in connection with the incident and is in police custody.

You may also want to watch:

Herts police were called at around 10.50am today to reports that a vehicle was in collision with a pedestrian near the shopping parade.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance service. The air ambulance also landed.

The pedestrian has been taken to hospital to have his injuries assessed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Quarry between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans set to be extended after concerns about bromate and increased HGV use raised

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans.

Meet Santa in his new grotto at Paradise Wildlife Park this Christmas

Santa will be at Paradise Wildlife Park this Christmas

Man hospitalised after being hit by car in Welwyn Garden City

Hollybush Lane in Welwyn Garden City is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Crash closes Welwyn Garden City road

Hollybush Lane in Welwyn Garden City is currently closed due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Congratulations! Hertfordshire Community Awards 2020 winners announced

Herts Community Awards 2020 sponsors