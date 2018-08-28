Man taken to hospital after Welwyn Garden City A1(M) crash

Police dealt with a crash on the A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: DANNY LOO

An Audi driver was taken to hospital following a crash yesterday on the A1(M) at Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called at 7.32pm yesterday (Sunday, December 16) to reports of an overturned car on the A1(M) between Junctions 5 (Welwyn Garden City) and 6 (Welwyn Garden City north/Welwyn), southbound.

A Herts Police spokesman said: “Officers attended, along with the fire and rescue service and the ambulance service.

“A road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.

“Recovery was arranged for the vehicle – a grey Audi Q3.

“A male was taken to hospital.”