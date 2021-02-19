Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
- Credit: Adam Linsell
Lockdown has been a hard time for everyone and sometimes it can be a bit difficult to get up and out of the house, but one Welwyn Garden City man has found a way to get his blood pumping and raise some money for charity at the same time.
Adam Linsell, an air conditioning engineer, was looking to get back into shape after Christmas and chose to start running in his own style - which turns out to be running routes in the shape of penises.
Adam said: "I'd seen 'Dick Run Claire' in America and figured I could give it a go. I shared it among my friends on Facebook and it went down a storm."
Some of Adam's runs are quite long - nearly 7km - while other runs are a bit on the short side at around 4km, but on average Adam's runs are a respectable five to 6km long.
Cold weather doesn't put Adam off or cause the runs to shrink in size, as he plans out the route beforehand, but he does occasionally add in a few extra details while he is running.
Adam continued: "I've enjoyed getting into running, even in the freezing weather. I'm chuckling to myself as I go along passing people who have no idea what I'm up to!
"So I uploaded the pics onto Welwyn Garden City Unhinged and they've currently had 4k shares, 3k likes and 2k comments."
On platforms like Reddit and Instagram screenshots of Adam's runs have received hundreds of thousands of likes, which inspired Adam to use the large exposure as an opportunity to raise money for charity.
Adam said: "I chose CheckEmLads.com as I thought it was an apt choice, I was running testicles so why not raise the profile and awareness for men to check themselves.
"I've run seven different routes now and have a few more planned, as well as adding details and refining the original designs.
"I did attempt to write the word love on Valentine's Day but the internet wasn't happy and just wanted more penises."
Adam has currently raised more than £1,100 and he says the support he has received is definitely keeping him motivated to run.
After seeing lots of comments online about 'how much lockdown needed something like this to cheer everyone up', Adam is planning to carry on with his runs.
If you would like to donate visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/adam-linsell