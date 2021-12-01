Armed police and an air ambulance attended the scene. - Credit: Rob Salt

A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital after being found with suspected stab wounds in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called at 3.25pm yesterday (Tuesday, November 30) to reports of a man found injured in a property in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. His injuries are thought to be non-life-threatening.

Officers immediately attended the scene along with the ambulance service, which included an air ambulance helicopter. The police's armed response unit also attended as a precaution.

Extensive enquiries are being carried out in the area to establish the circumstances of the incident, including identifying the exact location of the assault.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 434 of 30 November.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.