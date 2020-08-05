Advanced search

Man taken to hospital after ‘stab wound’ in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 10:56 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 05 August 2020

A man has been found injured at Parkhouse Court near Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Supplied

A man was found with a suspected stab wound in Hatfield last night.

At around 10 pm, Herts police were called to Parkhouse Court and found the man with a serious injury to his arm.

The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are currently conducting extensive enquiries to identify the offender, who is thought to be known to the victim.

East Of England Ambulance NHS Trust also said they were also at around 10pm after receiving reports that a male had been injured in an assault.

They sent an ambulance, two rapid response vehicles and a car from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Crews treated one patient at the scene before transporting him to hospital for further assessment and care.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 41/61814/20.

