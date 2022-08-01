Herts police were called to reports that a body had been found in woodland near Dellsome Lane, Welham Green - Credit: PA

The body of a man has been found in woodland near the A1(M) and Welham Green.

Police officers in Hertfordshire were called to Dellsome Lane in Welham Green at around 8.40am today (Monday, August 1) after the body was found in nearby woods.

Paramedics from East of England Ambulance Service and the police attended, but the patient was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: "Police were called at 8.40am on Monday, August 1 to reports of a man's body having been found in woodland off Dellsome Lane, Welham Green.

"Officers and the East of England Ambulance Service attended, however the man was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and his next of kin have been informed.

"Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this sad time."