Suspect who 'elbowed man in head' got off at Welwyn North station

PUBLISHED: 17:31 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 06 August 2019

Police would like to speak to the man pictured. Picture: BTP.

An image has been released of a man police wish to speak to after a passenger was allegedly elbowed in the head on a train travelling from London King's Cross to Cambridge on the hottest day of the year.

British Transport Police are investigating after reports that a man elbowed a 50-year-old man in the head around 6pm on the Thursday, July 25, which saw temperatures reach 38°C.

After the alleged assault, the suspect then departed the train at Welwyn North station.

Great Northern services were delayed throughout the day as speed restrictions were in place due to the hot weather, while damage to overhead wires caused further problems.

Officers have today launched an appeal, and believe the man pictured may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 485 of 25/07/19.

