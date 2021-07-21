Man drowns in Stanborough Lakes

Published: 12:14 PM July 21, 2021

A man has drowned at Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts police were called shortly after 8.15pm yesterday to reports that a man was in difficulty in the water.

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the fire and ambulance services.

"A search of the water was carried out and the man was located. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

"His next of kin have been informed. Enquiries are continuing at this time to establish the circumstances around what happened."

You may also want to watch:

An eyewitness said: "I happened to be at the lake at the time it unravelled. I witnessed two swimmers and then distress as one apparently went underwater. Police were at the scene within 10 minutes with rescue teams quickly in the water."