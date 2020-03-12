Pedestrian dies after collision in Tewin

A man has died following a fatal collision in Tewin on Tuesday March 10, Herts police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police and the ambulance service were called at around 7pm to reports that a red Vauxhall and a pedestrian had been involved in a collision in Hertford Road.

The pedestrian, a man aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Vauxhall is assisting police with their enquiries.

PC Felicity Moody, from the serious collisions investigation Unit, said: 'Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man sadly passed away at the scene. We have informed his next of kin, and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

'I am appealing for the public's help so we can give them some answers. I'd like to ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to it, to get in touch as a matter of urgency. Did you see the pedestrian in Hertford Road? Or did you see the red Vauxhall around the time specified?

'If you think you have caught the incident on a dash cam, I would also like to hear from you. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital in helping us to understand what happened.'

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Moody directly via email at felicity.moody@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference Op Harvest. If a crime is in progress or someone's life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.