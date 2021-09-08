70-year-old dies following single-vehicle collision in Welwyn

Published: 5:37 PM September 8, 2021

A 70-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Welwyn last week, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Kimpton Road at 6.45pm on Thursday, September 2, to reports that a man had come off an electric tricycle.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but he passed away on Friday afternoon last week.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this distressing time, and we are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to the collision," said PC Neil Crosier, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit.

"We are still appealing for witnesses and information. The vehicle, a white electrically assisted Alpine tricycle, is very distinctive. If you recall seeing it prior to the collision, please get in touch.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was driving in Kimpton Road between 6.30pm and 7pm last Thursday evening to please get in touch, as you may have information which could assist with our investigation – especially if you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle.

"Any information, even something which may seem minor or insignificant, could be key to progressing our investigation."

If you have any information, you can contact PC Crosier at Neil.Crosier@herts.police.uk.

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference Op Pemphis.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.