Joy Morgan: Murder accused pleads not guilty

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police Archant

A London man has denied murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan, who has been missing since Boxing Day.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, West Hampstead, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to killing the 20-year-old between December 26 and 28 last year.

Joy, who was a midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church event in Ilford on December 26.

She was reported missing from Hatfield on February 7 and several searches have been carried out since.

Mr Israel was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, set for Monday, July 8.

Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online at mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.