Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Joy Morgan: Murder accused pleads not guilty

PUBLISHED: 14:26 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:26 10 June 2019

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Archant

A London man has denied murdering Hatfield student Joy Morgan, who has been missing since Boxing Day.

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts PoliceJoy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, West Hampstead, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey to killing the 20-year-old between December 26 and 28 last year.

Joy, who was a midwifery student at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen at a church event in Ilford on December 26.

You may also want to watch:

She was reported missing from Hatfield on February 7 and several searches have been carried out since.

Police want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts PolicePolice want to hear from anyone who has information about this red Honda vehicle, which belongs to the man charged with the murder of Joy Morgan. Picture: supplied by Herts Police

Mr Israel was remanded in custody ahead of his trial, set for Monday, July 8.

Any information that could assist the investigation can be submitted online at mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020119R15-PO1.

You can also contact Hertfordshire police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

The incident took place at St Peters Close in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Residents say they feel ‘unsafe’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Have you seen this woman with connections to Welwyn Garden City?

Kelly Cross is wanted by the police. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

The incident took place at St Peters Close in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Residents say they feel ‘unsafe’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Have you seen this woman with connections to Welwyn Garden City?

Kelly Cross is wanted by the police. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Crash near Potters Bar left woman in ‘serious condition’

The woman in her thirties is still in serious condition. Picture: Archant

Joy Morgan: Murder accused pleads not guilty

Joy Morgan. Photo: Herts Police

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

The incident took place at St Peters Close in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

Residents say they feel ‘unsafe’ at Hatfield’s Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists