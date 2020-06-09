Advanced search

Man, 23, charged following sexual assault in Hatfield

PUBLISHED: 17:27 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:27 09 June 2020

A Hatfield man has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: DANNY LOO

A 23-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident that happened in Hatfield in March.

At around 4.50pm on Friday, March 20, a woman was walking her dogs along Great Braitch Lane when she was reportedly grabbed by a man who then indecently exposed himself.

The woman was uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

Steven Carlisle, aged 23 of Manor Parade, Hatfield, has been charged with sexual assault.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, July 6.

Detective Sergeant Grant Bennett, from the Welwyn Hatfield local crime unit, said: “I know this incident caused understandable concern in the community so I hope residents feel reassured by this result.

“We take reports of sexual assault extremely seriously and do all we can to investigate such incidents. Please never hesitate to contact us if you are the victim of a sexual assault.”

