Man charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 11:03 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 23 June 2020

At the end of last month a man allegedly broke in to a flat with a knife in Welwyn Garden City and attacked two people.

A 27-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage following an incident in Welwyn Garden City last month.

During the incident, a man suffered alleged stab wounds and a woman was sent to hospital – after an offender broke into their flat with a knife.

On Tuesday, May 19, a man attended Boyd House in Ley Walk and damaged a flat window.

He then allegedly proceeded to a neighbouring flat and demanded entry while holding a knife.

After entering the flat, he is reported to have pushed a woman to the floor and repeatedly kicked her.

She was taken to hospital for her injuries, another man who intervened got caught in a scuffle and sustained alleged stab wounds.

Following joint investigative work with Essex Police, on Wednesday, June 3, officers located and arrested a suspect in the High Street in Southend.

Steven Ridgwell, age 27, of Glen Mews, Southend-on-Sea, has subsequently been charged with aggravated burglary and criminal damage in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, July 6 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Det Sgt Grant Bennett, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “This was an unsettling incident and those involved are believed to be known to one another. We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident. My team of detectives have worked tirelessly on this case, alongside our colleagues at Essex Police, and I hope local residents feel reassured by this result.”

Chief Inspector Ian Hughes, district commander for Southend, said: “By working with the Hertfordshire Constabulary, we have been able to make sure we are helping to keep the streets of both Essex and our neighbours safe.

“The operation was a joint effort and we are pleased we could help our colleagues.”

Report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

