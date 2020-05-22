Advanced search

Police search for three suspects following Potters Bar stabbing

PUBLISHED: 09:17 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 22 May 2020

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

A man was carried by an air ambulance after reports of stabbing on Chace Avenue, Potters Bar. Picture: Supplied.

A man sustained a stab wound to his back during an assault in Potters Bar yesterday afternoon.



At around 2.40pm police were called to Chace Avenue after the assault took place outside shops in Wayside.

The suspects are described as three males who left the area in a white van.

They also had a dog with them and are thought to have known the victim, who was taken to the Royal London Hospital by Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

Two ambulances and an ambulance officer vehicle also attended the scene yesterday afternoon.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/39711/20.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity’s untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

