Welwyn Garden City man arrested in connection with bike thefts

Police. Archant

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of bike theft in Welwyn Garden City.

The arrest was made on Thursday, March 7 and the man was released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Inspector Wayne Nash from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There have been a number of reports to police recently of bicycles allegedly being stolen in Welwyn Garden City and I would like to reassure residents we are continuing to investigate these reports and enquiries are ongoing.

“I’d advise all cyclists to security mark and register their bikes with Immobilise so that if your bicycle is ever stolen and subsequently recovered, we can get it back to you.

“Please consider using two different types of locks to secure your bike when leaving it as this makes it a lot harder to steal.

“We also advise cyclists to ensure they use bicycle racks in busy, well-lit areas and please secure your bike with the lock facing the ground so that it is harder for thieves to tamper with.”

Further crime prevention advice from police can be found at: www.herts.police.uk














































