Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Welwyn Garden City man arrested in connection with bike thefts

PUBLISHED: 11:25 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 12 March 2019

Police.

Police.

Archant

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of bike theft in Welwyn Garden City.

The arrest was made on Thursday, March 7 and the man was released under investigation while police continue their enquiries.

Inspector Wayne Nash from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “There have been a number of reports to police recently of bicycles allegedly being stolen in Welwyn Garden City and I would like to reassure residents we are continuing to investigate these reports and enquiries are ongoing.

“I’d advise all cyclists to security mark and register their bikes with Immobilise so that if your bicycle is ever stolen and subsequently recovered, we can get it back to you.

“Please consider using two different types of locks to secure your bike when leaving it as this makes it a lot harder to steal.

“We also advise cyclists to ensure they use bicycle racks in busy, well-lit areas and please secure your bike with the lock facing the ground so that it is harder for thieves to tamper with.”

Further crime prevention advice from police can be found at: www.herts.police.uk













































Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Welwyn Hatfield pub to star in Channel Four’s Four in a Bed

L-R Hotel resources manager Felicity Rainbow, sous chef Jack Hathway-Neville, general manager Dan Tubbs, breakfast chef Dean Deniro, deputy manager Charlotte Mitchell inside The Wellington, Welwyn. Picture: DANNY LOO

Demolition of former Welwyn Garden City pub under way to make room for more homes

Demolition of former pub The Bull, which was most recently trading as Chinese restaurant The East, at Stanborough has commenced. Picture: DANNY LOO

Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City.

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk

Jail for Hatfield gardener who attacked Royston woman while on crack cocaine

Matthew Yarwood has been jailed at St Albans Crown Court for an attack in Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Prime minster suffers devastating defeat of Brexit deal - for a second time

MPs in the House of Commons, London before the result of a Brexit deal vote where they rejected the Governments Brexit deal by 391 votes to 242. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire

Man sought in connection with thefts from Potters Bar vehicles

Police would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries into thefts from vehicles in Potters Bar. Pictures: supplied by Herts Police

Thinking of quitting? Hertfordshire woman speaks ahead of No Smoking Day about how she did

Vivian O'Reilly was a smoker for 30 years before deciding to quit. Picture: Archant

Three home wins on the trot mean relegation doubts are all removed for Potters Bar

Harvey Edwards got the winner for Potters Bar against Crostyx. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Mayhem on M25 near Potters Bar with two crashes and large fuel spillage

Traffic is building on the M25 anticlockwise between Junctions 25 and 24 near Potters Bar due to a crash. Picture: motorwaycameras.co.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists