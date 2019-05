Man arrested on suspicion of sexual communication with a child

A man was arrested outside of Attmore Hall last night. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Welwyn Garden City on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called at around 9.40pm last night to reports of a man was being harassed by three other men outside Attmore Hall Public House in Ridgeway. Officers attended the scene and made the arrest.