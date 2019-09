Welwyn Garden City man arrested on suspicion of fraud

Police. Picture: Helen Drake. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud, after police launched a wanted appeal on Thursday last week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The 25-year-old is of no fixed abode and has links to Welwyn Garden City and North London.