Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

A Welwyn Garden City man was arrested yesterday for possession of a Class A drug.

At around 11.15am on Tuesday May 26, officers on patrol in Stanborough Green stopped two men following intelligence around drug dealing in the area.

A nearby property was subsequently searched and a quantity of class A drugs was seized.

Christopher Humphries, aged 32, of Nursery Gardens in Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ on July 17.