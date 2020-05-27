Advanced search

Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug

PUBLISHED: 15:14 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 27 May 2020

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

Several police cars were spotted in the Stanborough Green area. Picture: Anne Suslak

A Welwyn Garden City man was arrested yesterday for possession of a Class A drug.

At around 11.15am on Tuesday May 26, officers on patrol in Stanborough Green stopped two men following intelligence around drug dealing in the area.

A nearby property was subsequently searched and a quantity of class A drugs was seized.

Christopher Humphries, aged 32, of Nursery Gardens in Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ on July 17.

Most Read

Uni of Herts offers condolences after two men sentenced following student’s stabbing

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Hatfield’s Wetherspoon plans reopening with safety measures

Harpsfield Hall Wetherspoon in Hatfield. Picture: JDW.

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis opening date confirmed

A john Lewis employee from the Kingston Branch preparing for the store re-opening. Picture: Paul Grover

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere MPs back Cummings in lockdown row

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

CCTV appeal after man seen ‘touching himself inappropriately’ on Hatfield

Herts police are looking to identify this man after an incident in Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

