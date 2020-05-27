Man arrested in Welwyn Garden City for possession of a Class A drug
PUBLISHED: 15:14 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 27 May 2020
A Welwyn Garden City man was arrested yesterday for possession of a Class A drug.
At around 11.15am on Tuesday May 26, officers on patrol in Stanborough Green stopped two men following intelligence around drug dealing in the area.
A nearby property was subsequently searched and a quantity of class A drugs was seized.
Christopher Humphries, aged 32, of Nursery Gardens in Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with possession of a Class A drug (crack cocaine) and bailed to appear before St Albans Magistrates’ on July 17.
