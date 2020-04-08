Advanced search

Welwyn man arrested after brandishing crowbar

PUBLISHED: 11:27 08 April 2020

The incident took place in Hawbush Rise in Welwyn. Picture: Google Street View

The incident took place in Hawbush Rise in Welwyn. Picture: Google Street View

A man has been arrested after brandishing a crowbar in Welwyn last week.

Police were called at 6.58am on Friday, April 3, to reports that a man was shouting and brandishing a crowbar in Hawbush Rise, Welwyn.

Officers attended and a 44-year-old man from Welwyn was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/27720/20.

