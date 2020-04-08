Welwyn man arrested after brandishing crowbar

A man has been arrested after brandishing a crowbar in Welwyn last week.

Police were called at 6.58am on Friday, April 3, to reports that a man was shouting and brandishing a crowbar in Hawbush Rise, Welwyn.

Officers attended and a 44-year-old man from Welwyn was arrested on suspicion of affray and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/27720/20.