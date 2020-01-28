Advanced search

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

PUBLISHED: 17:23 28 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 28 January 2020

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A 20-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child following a police investigation.

Officers searched an address in the town on Thursday, January 23, as part of a missing person enquiry.

A 16-year-old girl was found inside the property after being reported missing to police earlier that day. Her 15-year-old friend was also with her.

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property.

A man was later arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting child sexual exploitation.

Officers from Herts Police's Halo team, which is a unit dedicated to tackling child sexual exploitation, are now working with the two girls to protect them and investigate any offences.

Detective Inspector Andrea Dalton, who leads Halo, said: "We have recently increased the size of our team which means we can now dedicate even more time to proactively pursuing those allegedly involved in the sexual exploitation of children.

"We work alongside our colleagues across the force as well as with external partners to share information so we can safeguard even more vulnerable young people."

A 20-year-old-man from Hatfield has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession with intent to supply class B drugs in connection with the investigation.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, February 24.

If you have concerns about a friend or family member, please tell someone. If you do not feel comfortable speaking directly to police, you can contact Fearless.

