Man, 73, arrested on suspicion of ‘sexual assault’ in Hatfield

The man is currently in custody at Hatfield Police Station. Picture: Nick Gill Archant

A 73-year-old-man has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault in Hatfield.

The man is still in custody after being arrested, yesterday, in the Howe Dell Woods area.

Police believe there may be other victims of indecent exposure or sexual assault in this area.

Officers would like to speak to them as soon as possible, which you can do by calling 101 and quoting crime reference number 41/57680/20.