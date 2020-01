Man arrested in Potters Bar for trespassing on tracks

Potters Bar station, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Police surrounded Potters Bar Station after a man was seen on the tracks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

British Transport Police were called to Station Close at 1.24pm in the town. They arrested the man and currently have him in custody.

This has not caused delays to Govia-operated Great Northern or Thameslink lines.