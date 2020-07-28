Man arrested in Hatfield as police warn ‘no hiding place’ in $7.8m fraud investigation

A man has been arrested in Hatfield and interviewed by North Wales Police. Picture: Debbie White Archant

A man was arrested in Hatfield as part of an international fraud investigation by North Wales Police.

The 27-year-old was interviewed and arrested on Saturday, July 11, in Caernarfon about a business email compromise fraud.

Det Sgt Arwel Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: “Since November 2018 we have been investigating a Business Email Compromise Fraud which resulted in a loss of $7.8m to a US Company.

“This international investigation, involving enquiries with law enforcement agencies worldwide, has made significant progress resulting in these recent arrests.

“I want to make it clear, irrespective of where the remaining suspects are in the world, we are making enquiries to trace you – if you commit serious crime in North Wales we will target you.

A warrant has also been conducted in Edgware, London, on Tuesday, July 21, by Metropolitan Police – where a 35-year-old woman was arrested, interviewed and subsequently released under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 22, a 30-year-old man was interviewed voluntarily under caution at Wood Green Police Station in London by detectives from North Wales.

On Thursday, July 23, detectives from North Wales –supported by officers from Bedfordshire Police – conducted another warrant under Section 9 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at a residential address in Bedford and a 40-year-old man was arrested.

The Hatfield man was later also released under investigation pending further enquiries.