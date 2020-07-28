Advanced search

Man arrested in Hatfield as police warn ‘no hiding place’ in $7.8m fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 12:35 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 28 July 2020

A man has been arrested in Hatfield and interviewed by North Wales Police. Picture: Debbie White

A man has been arrested in Hatfield and interviewed by North Wales Police. Picture: Debbie White

Archant

A man was arrested in Hatfield as part of an international fraud investigation by North Wales Police.

The 27-year-old was interviewed and arrested on Saturday, July 11, in Caernarfon about a business email compromise fraud.

Det Sgt Arwel Hughes, of North Wales Police, said: “Since November 2018 we have been investigating a Business Email Compromise Fraud which resulted in a loss of $7.8m to a US Company.

“This international investigation, involving enquiries with law enforcement agencies worldwide, has made significant progress resulting in these recent arrests.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to make it clear, irrespective of where the remaining suspects are in the world, we are making enquiries to trace you – if you commit serious crime in North Wales we will target you.

A warrant has also been conducted in Edgware, London, on Tuesday, July 21, by Metropolitan Police – where a 35-year-old woman was arrested, interviewed and subsequently released under investigation.

On Wednesday, July 22, a 30-year-old man was interviewed voluntarily under caution at Wood Green Police Station in London by detectives from North Wales.

On Thursday, July 23, detectives from North Wales –supported by officers from Bedfordshire Police – conducted another warrant under Section 9 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act at a residential address in Bedford and a 40-year-old man was arrested.

The Hatfield man was later also released under investigation pending further enquiries.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Planning permission granted for 128 homes in Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Planning permission granted for 128 homes in Welwyn Garden City’s Wheat Quarter

The planned Broadwater development. Picture: Hightown Housing Association.

Why did our MPs vote against an amendment which hoped to protect the NHS from control outside of the UK?

MP for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden and MP for Welwyn Hatfield Grant Shapps. Picture: Office of Mr Dowden/ Office of Mr Shapps.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Kieran Atkinson stars as Datchworth beat the rain and Therfield in dramatic Sunday win

Man arrested in Hatfield as police warn ‘no hiding place’ in $7.8m fraud investigation

A man has been arrested in Hatfield and interviewed by North Wales Police. Picture: Debbie White

Former Herts salesman turned poet gets rave review from the Queen

John Hollingsworth received a response from the Queen after sending her a sample of his poetry. Picture: Courtesy of John Hollingsworth

Rain ruins fixture list but still wins for Potters Bar and Welwyn Garden City third teams

North Mymms Cricket Club, North Mymms Park, Welham Green AL9 7TR. North Mymms Fielding v Totteridge Millhillians batting. North Mymms Hamza Ahmed in the field. Picture: Melissa Page.

Solid week of golf for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis at 3M Open

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA