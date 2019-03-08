Man arrested following alleged robbery in Welwyn Garden City

A man has been arrested following an alleged robbery which saw another man sustain a serious head injury in Welwyn Garden City, police have now confirmed.

A 28-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on March 29 on suspicion of robbery and assault after the incident on March 18 in Vine Close. He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The alleged victim, who is in his sixties, was found conscious and breathing but was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage for further treatment.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 41/25092/19.