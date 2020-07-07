Hatfield man arrested for criminal damage at petrol station
PUBLISHED: 15:47 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 07 July 2020
A 31-year-old man from Hatfield has been arrested after criminal damage at a petrol station.
At 8.15pm on Sunday (July 5), police were called to Yarl Petroleum in Bishops Rise after a man was seen acting aggressively and damaging property.
Officers attended the scene and the 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, common assault and a public order offence.
He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/52699/20.
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
