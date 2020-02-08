Breaking

Man and teenage boy stabbed in Welwyn Garden City

A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered stab wounds following the incident in Howardsgate. Picture: Archant Archant

A man and a 17-year-old teenager have sustained stab wounds following an incident in Welwyn Garden City in the early hours of the morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to an alleyway off Howardsgate at 1.40am this morning, to reports of an altercation between two males.

You may also want to watch:

A 25-year-old and a 17-year-old suffered minor injuries.

Officers attended the scene and searches were carried out. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Inquiries are on-going and anyone with information should call Herts police on 101, quoting ISR 54 of 8 February.