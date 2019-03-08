Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Londoner pleads guilty to spate of Potters Bar car break-ins

PUBLISHED: 13:32 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 17 April 2019

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10.

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10.

Archant

A Londoner has pleaded guilty to a string of car break-ins across Potters Bar.

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with nine offences – including five counts of theft from a motor vehicle and four charges of vehicle interference between March 5 and 13.

The 30-year-old – who was targeting unlocked cars parked in residential streets around Potters Bar overnight – stole designer sunglasses, money and iPhones from several vehicles over a couple of nights.

Detective Constable Barnaby Goding, who investigated the incidents, said: “I am pleased that a prolific offender like Wallace has been apprehended.

“He travelled from London specifically to target insecure vehicles parked overnight around Potters Bar, including several high-end cars on driveways.

“We were able to identify him using footage from householders' CCTV cameras and doorbell cameras.”

Wallace was released on conditionally bail and is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 10.

DC Goding added: “I'd like to remind people to always lock their vehicles and to not keep valuable items in cars, even in locked boots or glove boxes.

“Also, I would urge people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to us immediately, calling 999 if they believe a crime is in progress, or the non-emergency number 101 to report anything else.”

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Most Read

Closure order on Hatfield flat after drugs and ASB suspicions

Goldings House. Picture: Danny Loo

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

New farm shop offers a tasty mix of local fare

Sam Cannatella and Joe Colletti from Smallford café and farm shop. Picture: Becky Alexander

Can you provide ‘friendly giant’ Fluffy with a new home?

Currently at RSPCA Southridge near Potters Bar, Fluffy the dog is looking for a new home. Picture: RSPCA Southridge.

Hertfordshire families encouraged to watch the pounds with free health programme

The weight management programme includes healthy family activities. Picture: supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Londoner pleads guilty to spate of Potters Bar car break-ins

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, May 10.

Hatfield United’s run of wins comes to an end at Aldenham

Hatfield United suffered their first defeat in six Herts Senior County League Division One matches at Aldenham.

EastEnders stars spotted filming at Welwyn Garden City shop

EastEnders' Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) has a laugh with Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) as they film in Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: June Essex

Builder who ripped off Potters Bar couple handed suspended prison sentence and £18,000 compensation order

James Brien, 27, of George Lane, South Woodford, pleaded guilty to three charges at St Albans Crown Court on Monday. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans Sleeping Beauty pantomime cast announced

Another spurious comedy routine involving Bob Golding and Ian Kirkby in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Both will be appearing in 2019 panto Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists