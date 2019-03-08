Londoner pleads guilty to spate of Potters Bar car break-ins

A Londoner has pleaded guilty to a string of car break-ins across Potters Bar.

Jerome Wallace, of Elmington Road in Camberwell, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with nine offences – including five counts of theft from a motor vehicle and four charges of vehicle interference between March 5 and 13.

The 30-year-old – who was targeting unlocked cars parked in residential streets around Potters Bar overnight – stole designer sunglasses, money and iPhones from several vehicles over a couple of nights.

Detective Constable Barnaby Goding, who investigated the incidents, said: “I am pleased that a prolific offender like Wallace has been apprehended.

“He travelled from London specifically to target insecure vehicles parked overnight around Potters Bar, including several high-end cars on driveways.

“We were able to identify him using footage from householders' CCTV cameras and doorbell cameras.”

Wallace was released on conditionally bail and is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 10.

DC Goding added: “I'd like to remind people to always lock their vehicles and to not keep valuable items in cars, even in locked boots or glove boxes.

“Also, I would urge people to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to us immediately, calling 999 if they believe a crime is in progress, or the non-emergency number 101 to report anything else.”