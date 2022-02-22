It's been five years since blind pensioner Jacqui Blandford has been able to ride a horse - but thanks to nursing home staff she has got back in the saddle.

The 73-year-old resident of Oakview Lodge in Welwyn Garden City has been a keen horsewoman since she was four, continuing to ride throughout her life.

It had already been some time since she had been on a horse when the pandemic hit, and she feared she might never enjoy her favourite pastime again.

But her dreams of riding came true thanks to the Make A Wish initiative run by the home's owners Country Court, which allows residents to tell staff any activities they want to do and places they'd life to visit.

When Jacqui told the staff her wish, they got in touch with Digswell Place, a purpose-built, voluntarily run riding stables for adults and children with most kinds of disabilities.

Jacqui and the staff at the stable - Credit: Country Court

Since then, Jacqui has had regular riding sessions on a weekly basis with the help of volunteers and a pony called Darraugh.

“I just love riding,” Jacqui said, “I’ve been doing it for years and years, all my life really. It’s been great to come here after being stuck inside because of the lockdown.”

Oakview Lodge wellbeing coordinator Rachel Davies said: “Jacqui loves to ride and be out in the fresh air. When she told us about her love of riding, we got in touch with Riding for the Disabled at Digswell Place, who have been absolutely amazing with their support. We’ve been coming every week and it’s been so good for Jacqui’s health and wellbeing.

"It has given her a fantastic opportunity to be independent and enjoy her lifelong passion for horses.”