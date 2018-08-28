Advanced search

Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 January 2019

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Archant

Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

Marvyn Spence: 34, of George’s Wood Road, Brookmans Park.

Used a BMW 420 in Great North Road, Hatfield, when there was no insurance in place on November 12.

Fined £120. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs. Six penalty points issued.

Tapiwa Chinwadzimba: 23, of Birch Court, WGC.

Drove a Vauxhall Astra while over the drink drive limit in Hatfield on November 17.

The defendant had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Fined £360.

Ordered to pay victim services £36 and £85 court costs.

Banned from driving for a

year.

David Stephens: 27, of Woodhall Court, WGC.

Drove a Range Rover in Stevenage at 90mph when the limit was 40mph on April 19.

Fined £700.

Ordered to pay victim services £70 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for four months.

Lewis Barker: 23, of Feather Dell, Hatfield.

Drove a Vauxghall Combo in Potters Bar while using a hand-held mobile phone on April 14.

Fined £100.

Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85. Banned from driving for 21 days.

Lucaci Cosmin-Cornel: 19, of Cotton Field, Hatfield.

Stole a four-pack of Budweiser and a frozen chicken dinner worth £8.78 from Yarl Petroleum in Hatfield on May 20.

Stole two bottles of whiskey worth £80 from Asda in Hatfield on May 24.

Fined £80.

Ordered to pay compensation of £88.78, £30 to victim services and £40 court costs.

Kurt Stevens: 33, of Boundary Lane, WGC.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend scheduled appointments on August 8 and 21.

Fined £40.

Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Andrew Apostolou: 43, of Nash Close, Welham Green.

On August 3, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Suzuki who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Six penalty points issued.

Shaun Molloy: 32, of The Meadows, WGC.

Drove a Peugeot in WGC on June 19 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

He did not have a valid driving licence and there was no insurance.

Fined £120. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85. Six penalty points issued.

Martin Ross: 49, of Tewin Water, Tewin.

Drove a Land Rover Discovery on June 27 in Harpenden at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.

Fined £173. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.

Three penalty points issued.

Sophie Williams: 37, of Bridge Road, Woolmer Green.

On July 20, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Hyundai who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence..

Fined £660.

Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.

Banned from driving for six months. Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

Crimea Jones: 38, of Barnet Road, Potters Bar.

On October 19 in 2017, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Fined £865.

Ordered to pay victim services £86 and £200 costs.

Banned from driving for six months.

Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.

