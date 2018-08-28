Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar court results
PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 January 2019
Archant
Court results published by the Welwyn Hatfield Times are taken from St Albans, Stevenage and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.
Marvyn Spence: 34, of George’s Wood Road, Brookmans Park.
Used a BMW 420 in Great North Road, Hatfield, when there was no insurance in place on November 12.
Fined £120. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 court costs. Six penalty points issued.
Tapiwa Chinwadzimba: 23, of Birch Court, WGC.
Drove a Vauxhall Astra while over the drink drive limit in Hatfield on November 17.
The defendant had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
Fined £360.
Ordered to pay victim services £36 and £85 court costs.
Banned from driving for a
year.
David Stephens: 27, of Woodhall Court, WGC.
Drove a Range Rover in Stevenage at 90mph when the limit was 40mph on April 19.
Fined £700.
Ordered to pay victim services £70 and costs of £85.
Banned from driving for four months.
Lewis Barker: 23, of Feather Dell, Hatfield.
Drove a Vauxghall Combo in Potters Bar while using a hand-held mobile phone on April 14.
Fined £100.
Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85. Banned from driving for 21 days.
Lucaci Cosmin-Cornel: 19, of Cotton Field, Hatfield.
Stole a four-pack of Budweiser and a frozen chicken dinner worth £8.78 from Yarl Petroleum in Hatfield on May 20.
Stole two bottles of whiskey worth £80 from Asda in Hatfield on May 24.
Fined £80.
Ordered to pay compensation of £88.78, £30 to victim services and £40 court costs.
Kurt Stevens: 33, of Boundary Lane, WGC.
Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order in that he failed to attend scheduled appointments on August 8 and 21.
Fined £40.
Ordered to pay costs of £85.
Andrew Apostolou: 43, of Nash Close, Welham Green.
On August 3, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Suzuki who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Fined £660.
Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.
Six penalty points issued.
Shaun Molloy: 32, of The Meadows, WGC.
Drove a Peugeot in WGC on June 19 at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.
He did not have a valid driving licence and there was no insurance.
Fined £120. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and costs of £85. Six penalty points issued.
Martin Ross: 49, of Tewin Water, Tewin.
Drove a Land Rover Discovery on June 27 in Harpenden at 37mph when the limit was 30mph.
Fined £173. Ordered to pay victim services £30 and £85 costs.
Three penalty points issued.
Sophie Williams: 37, of Bridge Road, Woolmer Green.
On July 20, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Hyundai who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence..
Fined £660.
Ordered to pay victim services £66 and costs of £85.
Banned from driving for six months. Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.
Crimea Jones: 38, of Barnet Road, Potters Bar.
On October 19 in 2017, failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ford who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.
Fined £865.
Ordered to pay victim services £86 and £200 costs.
Banned from driving for six months.
Disqualification obligatory due to repeat offending.