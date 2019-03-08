Machete discovered in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Police have seized a machete found in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. Archant

Police have seized a large knife left in Welwyn Garden City after a member of the public called to alert them.

At around 7.45am on Saturday, March 9 police were called to reports that the machete had been discovered behind a wall in Howardsgate.

Officers have collected the item and enquiries are being carried out.

The discovery came a couple days before the launch of a major knife amnesty being held by police across Hertfordshire this week.

People will be able to anonymously surrender any unwanted knives at selected police stations without risk of prosecution for possessinng them until March 17.

