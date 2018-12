Lane closed on M25 near Potters Bar

Traffic on M25. Photo: DANNY LOO Archant

A lane of the M25 near to Potters Bar has been closed due to a broken-down vehicle.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is on the clockwise side between junctions 24 and 25 and traffic is expected to return to normal by 9.15am.