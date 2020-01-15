Long M25 queues after crash on roundabout near South Mimms
PUBLISHED: 08:24 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 15 January 2020
Archant
M25 traffic is queueing in both directions this morning after a collision on the Junction 23 roundabout for South Mimms.
Two lanes were closed while emergency services seek to clear the accident, reported at 7.55am.
Highways England tweeted this morning: "Two lanes are currently closed due to a road traffic collision. There are long delays on all approaches to the roundabout."
The lanes have now been re-opened, but the road remains congested.