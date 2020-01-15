Long M25 queues after crash on roundabout near South Mimms

M25 traffic is queueing in both directions this morning after a collision on the Junction 23 roundabout for South Mimms.

Two lanes were closed while emergency services seek to clear the accident, reported at 7.55am.

Highways England tweeted this morning: "Two lanes are currently closed due to a road traffic collision. There are long delays on all approaches to the roundabout."

The lanes have now been re-opened, but the road remains congested.