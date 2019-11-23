Advanced search

Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 13:39 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 23 November 2019

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

All lanes of the M25 have been closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M25 near Potters Bar.

You may also want to watch:

The crash took place at around 1.15pm today, on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene, and all lanes have been closed to clear vehicles and debris.

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Bus fire put out near Hatfield’s Herts Uni

The bus fire near the University of Hertfordshire's de Havilland Campus. Picture: Rebecca O’Grady Hartley.

Armed police descended on Welwyn Garden City McDonalds

Armed Police made arrests at the McDonalds in Welwyn Garden City yesterday. Picture: Supplied.

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo

Hatfield woman who survived Second World War celebrates 100th birthday in style

Edith Brennan celebrates her 100th Birthday. Picture: Karyn Haddon.

Recognition for Monk’s Walk School’s rugby leaders

Monk's Walk School rugby leaders receive prizes from headteacher Kate Smith.

Herts uni students petition for a Greggs in Hatfield

Uni of Herts students are petitioning for a Greggs in Hatfield. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Police appeal after ‘mindless vandalism’ of cars in Welwyn

Police are investigating following a spate of criminal damage to cars in Welwyn. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists