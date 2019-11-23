Multi-vehicle crash on M25 near Potters Bar

Several vehicles were involved in a crash on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

All lanes of the M25 have been closed after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the M25 near Potters Bar.

The crash took place at around 1.15pm today, on the anti-clockwise carriageway of the M25 between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 for South Mimms.

Traffic officers are currently at the scene, and all lanes have been closed to clear vehicles and debris.