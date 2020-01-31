Advanced search

M25 blocked near Potters Bar after crash involving two HGVs and a car

PUBLISHED: 19:16 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 19:16 31 January 2020

One lane of the M25 is blocked between J24 for Potters Bar and J25 for Enfield/Hertford after a crash involving two lorries and a car.

One lane of the M25 is blocked near Potters Bar after a crash involving two lorries and a car.

Highways England has said lane one of the motorway is currently blocked as a result of the collision, which occurred on the clockwise stretch between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Enfield/Hertford and the A10.

Traffic officers are en route, but is not clear if anyone has been injured.

