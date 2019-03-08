Advanced search

M25 shut and air ambulance called due to serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms junctions

PUBLISHED: 18:52 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 17 October 2019

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Archant

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 and Junction 23 after a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms this evening.

Initially lanes one and two of the motorway were blocked anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 to South Mimms due to a collision around 6pm.

Emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to the scene and Highways England, which has described the crash as "serious", is now reporting that the M25 has subsequently been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays in the area.

Traffic will be diverted via the Hollow Yellow Square symbol:

- After leaving the M25 at J25, take the first exit onto the A10 southbound (towards London)

- Continue on the A10 for approximately five miles

You may also want to watch:

- At the Great Cambridge junction, take the third exit onto the A406 North Circular Road

- Continue on the A406 for approximately 5.5 miles, to the Henly's Corner junction

- Turn right onto the A1 towards Mill Hill

- At Fiveways Corner, take the second exit onto the A1 (Hatfield)

- At Apex Corner, take the third exit onto the A1

- Continue on the A1 through Stirling Corner (total distance on A1 approximately seven miles)

- Take the slip road to M25 J23 South Mimms

- At the roundabout take the first exit and rejoin the M25 anti-clockwise

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Most Read

Major crash on A1(M) between Stevenage and Welwyn

A crash involving multiple cars has brought the A1(M) to a stand still between Junction 7 for Stevenage and Junction 6 for Welwyn

Which Apprentice candidate works in Welwyn Garden City?

The Apprentice 2019 series candidates. Picture: BBC / Boundless / Ray Burmiston

Seven tenants move into Hatfield homes to celebrate 100 years of social housing

Left to Right: Simone Russell, WHBC; Cllr Nick Pace; new tenant Stacey; Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg; ward Cllr Maureen Cook; and Adam Huckle, senior surveyor at FSG. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield tower block residents vote to tear down building

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

M25 reopens but lanes still closed after serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms

The M25 has been reopened, but there are long queues anticlockwise at Junction 25 for the A10 due to a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms. Picture: Highways England

M25 shut and air ambulance called due to serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms junctions

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England

Memorial service for Hatfield rail crash that killed four

Hatfield rail crash archive images from October 17 2000. Picture: Dan Martin.

Man jailed for carrying crack cocaine, heroin and a knife in Hatfield

Dwayne Gerald, 29, of Ellenby Crescent, London will serve four years. Picture: Herts Police.

Have your say on protecting Welwyn Hatfield employment sites

Hatfield Business Park. Picture: Kevin Lines.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists