M25 shut and air ambulance called due to serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms junctions

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms due to a serious crash near Potters Bar. Picture: Highways England Archant

The M25 has been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 and Junction 23 after a serious crash between Potters Bar and South Mimms this evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Initially lanes one and two of the motorway were blocked anti-clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 23 to South Mimms due to a collision around 6pm.

Emergency services - including an air ambulance - were called to the scene and Highways England, which has described the crash as "serious", is now reporting that the M25 has subsequently been shut anti-clockwise between Junction 25 for the A10 and Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M).

Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect delays in the area.

Traffic will be diverted via the Hollow Yellow Square symbol:

- After leaving the M25 at J25, take the first exit onto the A10 southbound (towards London)

- Continue on the A10 for approximately five miles

You may also want to watch:

- At the Great Cambridge junction, take the third exit onto the A406 North Circular Road

- Continue on the A406 for approximately 5.5 miles, to the Henly's Corner junction

- Turn right onto the A1 towards Mill Hill

- At Fiveways Corner, take the second exit onto the A1 (Hatfield)

- At Apex Corner, take the third exit onto the A1

- Continue on the A1 through Stirling Corner (total distance on A1 approximately seven miles)

- Take the slip road to M25 J23 South Mimms

- At the roundabout take the first exit and rejoin the M25 anti-clockwise