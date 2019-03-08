Advanced search

Vehicle 'stolen' by Barnet man from Gloucester culminates in Potters Bar police chase

PUBLISHED: 12:04 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 29 August 2019

Hertfordshire road police.

A Gloucester vehicle that was allegedly stolen by a man from Barnet culminated in a Potters Bar police chase.

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 21, a vehicle was suspected to have been stolen from Gloucestershire.

Thames Valley Police's Road Policing Unit then pursued the vehicle on the M25.

The 32-year0old Barnet man then drove the vehicle to Potters Bar, where he abandoned it and was pursued on foot.

After running from Police, he was found on Tempsford Avenue.

Hertsmere's Operation Scorpion - who work on acquisitive crime - then arrested him on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking without consent and failing to stop for police.

He was transported to custody and later released on conditional bail, which he will answer in Gloucestershire.

