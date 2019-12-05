Six fire engines called to lorry fire on M25 near Potters Bar

There were severe delays on the M25 following a lorry fire between Potters Bar and South Mimms last night.

The lorry caught fire at around 5.30pm yesterday on the clockwise carriageway between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 24 for Potters Bar.

Six fire engines, including those from St Albans, Hatfield, Potters Bar, Borehamwood and Cheshunt, were called to the scene.

The firefighters worked alongside highways officers and Herts police to minimise disruption and trapped traffic.

The M25 was shut clockwise from Junction 23, and there were severe delays in both directions.