M25: Three lanes closed after crash near Potters Bar

Three lanes of the M25 are closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.

Lanes 2, 3 and 4 are blocked going anticlockwise on Junction 24 to Junction 23 - and Highways England have said the fire service are currently on the scene.

There are 45 minute delays, spanning seven miles back to J25 of the M25, due to the collision.