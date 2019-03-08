M25: Crash blocks one lane near Potters Bar
PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 October 2019
Archant
One lane is blocked on the M25 due to a crash near Potters Bar and South Mimms.
You may also want to watch:
Traffic going through Lane 1 anti-clockwise has stopped at this time, following the collision between J24 to J23.
There is approximately 4.5 miles of congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.
Conditions should return to normal between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.
Comments have been disabled on this article.