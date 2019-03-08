M25: Crash blocks one lane near Potters Bar

One lane is blocked on the M25 due to a crash near Potters Bar and South Mimms.

Traffic going through Lane 1 anti-clockwise has stopped at this time, following the collision between J24 to J23.

There is approximately 4.5 miles of congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.

Conditions should return to normal between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.